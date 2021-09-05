New congressional redistricting map released in time for Grand Lake hearing

The most recent draft for Colorado’s congressional redistricting is the first that uses official 2020 Census data. The map extends Grand County’s current congressional district, CD2, across northwestern Colorado.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission/Courtesy photo

The newest version of the proposed redistricting for Colorado’s congressional districts comes just a few days before a scheduled public hearing on the matter in Grand Lake.

The Colorado congressional district map released Friday is the first draft using official population data from the 2020 Census. The proposed map stretches Congressional District 2, where Grand County is situated, across northwestern Colorado.

Under the current congressional map, CD2 is in the north-central part of the state and is represented by Democrat Joe Neguse. The boundary includes Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Eagle, Gilpin, Grand, Jefferson, Larimer, Summit and Park counties, with Boulder and Fort Collins as the population centers of the district.

The newest draft of the congressional districts would put all of Grand, Jackson, Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt, Broomfield and Boulder counties into the district along with portions of Garfield and Summit, all of Larimer except for Fort Collins and portions of Weld. This change would make Boulder, Longmont and Loveland the major population centers of the district.

With this change, CD2 would likely keep a Democratic majority, according to analysis by the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions.

A previous draft had put Grand County and much of the Western Slope into the third congressional district, currently represented by Republican Lauren Boebert, but the redistricting commission asked staff to instead spread of CD3 along the southern half of the state.

The congressional commission must approve the final redistricting plan by Sept. 28.

The last round of public hearings on the redistricting takes place this week, including one from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday in Grand Lake. The staffed site location details will be emailed to anyone who registers to speak at that location.

The redistricting commission will not be attending the in-person hearings and people wanting to speak in person must sign up at least 24 hours in advance to testify. The public can also speak at the meetings remotely. Sign up at redistricting.colorado.gov/content/meeting-comment.

The redistricting commission continues to collect written public comment at redistricting.colorado.gov/public_comments/new.