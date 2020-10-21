New evacuation issued for East Troublesome Fire

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has issued another mandatory evacuation for the East Troublesome Fire, for the area east of CO Highway 125 from milepost 5 to US Highway 40.

This area is known as area E on the maps provided by the sheriff’s office.

US 40 will remain open, but CO Hwy 125 is closed.

Wednesday has seen significant fire activity with Red Flag conditions, including strong winds, pushing the fire east and south. Around 2:30 p.m., the fire crossed CO 125.

The areas west of Colorado Highway 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch were evacuated Tuesday evening.

For the latest information on evacuation and pre-evacuation areas, sign up for CodeRED alerts via the app or at gcemergency.com.