New evacuation order issued for East Troublesome Fire

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin has issued an evacuation notice for the area west of Colorado Highway 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch.

The area being evacuated is Areas D-3 and D-4, and those residents are being asked to clear out now. The order was issued Tuesday night. Click here for a map of the evacuation and pre-evacuation areas.

In issuing the evacuation order, the sheriff’s office advised affected residents to take an overnight bag with necessary items and leave. People should not call 911 unless there’s an emergency.

The sheriff’s office is also instructing residents to leave their gates open to allow responders immediate access.

Residents can register at gcemergency.com to assist with the re-entry process.