New form available for people over 60 as vaccine distribution continues in Grand County

With another phase of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, Grand County Public Health is putting out a new form to make sure already qualified individuals don’t fall through the cracks.

Folks over 50 years old and most essential workers are now eligible to be vaccinated, but the health department wants to make sure that anyone who already qualified in the 60 and older age group get their shot.

Those 60 or older still needing and wanting a COVID-19 vaccine who have not received their first dose can fill out a new form at forms.gle/BuRr9yCwT3T5X2gQ9​.

More than 5,300 shots have been given in the county since December. According to the health department, over 6,300 people have registered using the county’s form with 3,800 of those folks being over 60. The large number of registrants necessitates the new form to help narrow down the group.

Those in any other phase are asked to continue completing the first form at http://www.docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeLr4zShZCOTI4HQPYVylgsz1gklSi6jjtP9ZU94mJCKzXLVA/viewform​ .

Grand County has seen low transmission of COVID-19 over the last month with rates dropping below Level Blue for the past 10 days. There have been nine new COVID cases in the county over the past week with a county positivity rate of 3.26%. Three residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Grand is currently in Level Yellow restrictions.