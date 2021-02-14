New Fraser truck turning out traditional street tacos

Shreddy's Tacos opened on Jan. 1 next to Fraser River Beer Co. with a menu of traditional street tacos.

Courtesy Shreddy's

When Fraser River Beer Co. was looking for a new partner to serve up food to pair with the brewery’s drinks, it didn’t have to search far beyond its taproom.

Fraser resident Edlyn “Eddy” Ferreiro was working as the assistant brewer when the brewery began looking for a new food truck to set up on the lot after its former partner, 85Fifty, moved to a new location in Winter Park. As someone who dreamed of owning her own business, Ferreiro jumped at the chance and opened Shreddy’s Tacos on Jan. 1.

“I’ve always wanted to open up a taco truck … and I’d kick myself if somebody else opened it,” Ferreiro said of deciding to jump on the opportunity.

So, she and co-owner Miles Malec bought a food truck from an Oklahoma vendor and hauled it to Grand County through a snowstorm to start serving up food.

Shreddy's co-owners, from left, Miles Malec and Eddy Ferreiro with manager Ilyssa Ferreiro. Ferreiro is from Mexico and wanted to honor her roots with the food she serves.

Born in Mexico, Ferreiro wanted to honor her roots with a menu of street tacos, which include carne asada, al pastor and nopales, also known as cactus, as well as breakfast versions. In addition to tacos, the menu includes finger foods like chips, fries and churro bites.

“It’s a traditional, untraditional taco shop,” Ferreiro said. “It’s taking the recipes that I grew up with, from my grandparents and parents, and try to make it to not just feed my family, but the entire county.”

Shreddy’s also goes the extra step in producing authentic eats because everything is made from scratch, including the horchata, which Ferreiro said takes a few days.

Being familiar with the brewery, Ferreiro has also incorporated the amber ale in her carne asada marinade and hopes to develop a specialty Meixcan lager with Fraser River Beer Co. In the meantime, customers can also get taco and beer specials most weekends.

So far, Shreddy’s has received more support than Ferreiro or Malec were expecting, especially due to the pandemic. Malec noted that Shreddy’s online ordering and curbside pickup has been key to becoming a popular lunch spot.

Shreddy's street tacos come in carne asada pork, al pastor steak and nopales, also known as cactus, as well as breakfast versions.

“It’s been going very well considering COVID,” Malec said. “I don’t think we could ask for a better place to have our truck parked.”

In the future, the Shreddy’s co-owners are considering a delivery option and hope to take full advantage of the outdoor seating and patio at Fraser River Beer Co. and offer live music in the summer.

For more information, go to http://www.shreddystacos.com.