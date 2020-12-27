New fund aims to help Grand Lake businesses

The Grand Foundation is introducing a new fund dedicated to Grand Lake businesses impacted by the East Troublesome Fire or COVID-19 restrictions.

The Grand Lake Business Relief fund is a subset of the Emergency Small Business Assistance fund created earlier this year for businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and shutdowns.

Similarly to the Emergency Small Business Assistance fund, Grand Lake businesses can apply for rental, mortgage or utility assistance for six months. In addition to direct bill payments, eligible businesses can also get $1,000 or $2,500 per month in assistance.

To be eligible, businesses must be open at least 20 hours per week, within the 80447 zip code, have a business license granted before Oct. 1 and a monthly revenue of over $2,000.

Businesses with monthly revenue between $2,000 and $10,000 qualify for the additional $1,000 monthly assistance, while businesses making over $10,000 a month qualify for $2,500 per month.

The program will disperse money beginning in January, for up to six months for each business.

The application requires copies of the business license, invoices, profit and loss statements and payment information. Email glbrf2021@gmail.com to apply online.

Donations to the Grand Lake Business Relief fund can be made at GrandFoundation.com/donate.