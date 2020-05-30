New Granby Ranch golf operator hopes to open course within week

Granby Ranch has a new golf course operator and could be opening within the week.

Headwaters Metropolitan District, which contracts out the operations of Granby Ranch, approved a contract with Touchstone Golf effective Monday. Headwaters President Lance Badger added that there was a “strong likelihood” the golf course would be open within the week.

The news comes after Marise Cipriani, former manager of Granby Ranch Amenities and Granby Realty Holdings, announced that the company would cease management operations after Sunday.

At the time of that announcement, Headwaters said it had received a draft management agreement for consideration from Ridgeline Executive Group, the agent for the lender that had previously indicated interest in taking on management operations.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In an email Friday, Ridgeline declined to comment on where its potential management agreement stood and what this arrangement with a new company meant for their dealings with Granby Ranch.

During the Saturday meeting to approve the contract with Touchstone, Badger said that talks have not halted with Ridgeline.

“(Touchstone) were brought in to expedite the opening and operations of the golf course,” Badger said. “That does not negate the ongoing discussions with Ridgeline and what we’re doing with regard to their management.”

Touchstone Golf is a golf course management and advisory firm. According to its website, the firm has provided services to Applewood Golf Course in Golden, the Golf Club at Fox Acres in Larimer County and many other courses across the country.

Christopher Harff, the only other board member on Headwaters, also provided an update from the transition committee.

“We have been working diligently on a number of issues pertaining to the transition,” Harff said. “I think it’s important to note that all parties are working together. Overall, we’re making good process on a number of fronts and we’ll have more updates as the process unfolds.”

In a very short meeting, Headwaters approved the agreement and allowed the metro district to act out any related contracts. The board also moved to open a bank account for golf operations with Badger, Harff and a Touchstone representative as authorized signatories.

Badger disclosed during the meeting that he was no longer an employee of Granby Ranch Amenities or Granby Reality Holdings. As of Monday, he will be consulting for the receiver of Granby Ranch.

The meeting, which occurred via Zoom, did not permit public comment. However, in a group chat homeowners expressed discontentment with what they described as a lack of transparency.

Sky-Hi News editor Eli Pace contributed to this report.