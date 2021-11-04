New Granby skate park now open
news@skyhinews.com
Granby’s brand new skate park is open to ride.
The new park was designed by the American Ramp Company with input from local skate park users. The Granby Recreation Department led the way to replace the dilapidated former skate park at Polhamus Park.
Granby will host an official grand opening for the park in the spring, but users are invited to enjoy the new park while weather allows.
