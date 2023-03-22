New hearing date set for double-homicide person of interest

A person of interest in a double-homicide case in Utah, who Grand County Sheriff’s deputies arrested March 14 in Fraser after a car chase, appeared in a 14th Judicial District courtroom in Grand County on Tuesday afternoon.

Judge Nicholas Catanzarite set a new court date for the man, Tryston Robert Erickson, to have his preliminary demand hearing after Erickson’s representation waived the right for the hearing to be within 35 days of Erickson’s arrest. He will appear in court April 4 at 1 p.m.

Deputies arrested Erickson on 11 charges, according to a sheriff’s office arrest report. The charges include Class 5 felonies for aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding; misdemeanors for possession of a concealed weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol; and traffic violations for reckless driving, having an open container of alcohol, driving without a valid license, following too close and speeding.

Erickson led deputies on a pursuit from Kremmling to Fraser after police in Spanish Fork, Utah, where the double homicide occurred, alerted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office that the phone of one of the victims, Erickson’s mother, had pinged near Steamboat.

A court set Erickson’s bond at $400,000 cash or surety March 16.