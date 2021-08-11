New hotel with cafe opens in Winter Park

Inside the new Gravity Haus Winter Park, which opened on Friday.

Gravity Haus Winter Park

The new Gravity Haus Winter Park hotel opened Friday after renovating the former Sundowner Motel on US Highway 40 to house guest rooms, a cafe, a gym and a coworking space.

So far, 10 rooms are open for booking with the remaining 28 to be finished remodeling in the coming weeks. Rooms are decked with eco-conscious products and the hotel is dog-friendly.

Gravity Haus is a membership-based hotel company with locations in Denver, Vail and Breckenridge as well. Anyone can book rooms at Gravity Haus hotels, though members get discounts, special perks and more.

“Through tailored around authentic outdoor experiences, Gravity Haus Winter Park seeks to be the place that fosters a community built around an outdoor and eco-conscious modern lifestyle and who are looking for a place to stay, play, work and connect like a local,” founder and CEO Jim Deters said in a statement.

Gravity Haus Winter Park has 38 remodeled rooms that feature eco-conscious products and are dog-friendly.

The Unravel Cafe will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a full bar, beer garden and in-house roasted coffee.

Also available to guests or members is the StarterHaus coworking space open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Gravity Haus Winter Park will have an outdoor gear rental program, including bikes, skis, snowboards, paddleboards and kayaks.

Coming later in August will be the Dryland Fitness center, which will feature cardio and strength equipment, professionally-led classes and open gym times.

Most of the hotel’s amenities and information is available on the Gravity Haus mobile app, where guests can check-in, have keyless access to their room, contactless guest services and book reservations for the hot tub, fitness classes, gear rentals and coworking spaces.

For more about Gravity Haus Winter Park, including membership, go to gravityhaus.com/locations/gravity-haus-winter-park.