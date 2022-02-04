New Kremmling business keeps residents warm

Kremmling residents Todd and Beckie Osborn opened Grand Flames after seeing a need for a local company to service, repair and install fireplaces and stoves.

Grand Flames/Courtesy photo

Generations of Grand County residents have relied on fireplaces and other fire features to keep them warm during the high country’s brutal winters. Now residents can rely on Grand Flames, a new business that services, repairs and installs fireplaces and stoves.

As housing development grows in Grand County, so does demand for fireplace service companies. Husband and wife team Todd and Beckie Osborne saw a need for a local company to serve both residents and homeowner associations. This past October, they started Grand Flames, which operates from their home-base in Kremmling.

In addition to indoor fireplaces and gas units, Grand Flames installs and services outdoor features such as fire bowls, fire pits and fire tables. These outdoor features create a place for people to relax and socialize while enjoying the crackling flames.

But as beautiful as fire features are, they can also be hazardous if not taken care of. Having a properly installed and maintained fireplace or stove is essential to a home’s safety.

Improperly installed fire features can create dangers such as structural damage or carbon monoxide leaks. Grand Flames, which is certified by the National Fireplace Institute, prides itself on maintaining both fireplaces and gas units. They offer chimney sweeps, and will test, inspect, or repair any unit. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that fireplaces be inspected at least once per year.

To learn more about the services Grand Flames offers or get a free estimate, call 970-557-5151 or email grandflames@outlook.com . You can also visit their website at grandflames.net.