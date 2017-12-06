New market, eatery now open in Winter Park

Downtown Winter Park looks a little different this week as the Fireside Market & Eatery celebrated a soft opening on Friday, inviting residents and visitors alike into the store to enjoy locally sourced products and congregate in the eatery.

"We're really excited to be in this community," said Owner Aaron Cohn. "With the grocery aspect this area has been underserved for a long time, and the community has really welcomed us with open arms. We're just really excited to give them something that we think they'll love and want."

The new store will serve as a hybrid market, bringing together conventional grocery store items while also offering a number of wellness and health food options. The store will focus on innovation, bringing in new kinds of local products from Grand County and across the front range, while also emphasizing getting shoppers in and out of the store as quickly as possible.

"We look at ourselves as the fuel for an active community, and realize that there's a lot of different items that resonate with each person," said Nathan Svoboda, director of the store. "We want to make sure that we have those products. Being an active community we're busy and lead active lifestyles so we try to make sure that our store focuses on fresh and fast."

The store is divided in half, with shopping on one side and the eatery and gathering area on the other. The eatery includes a walkup bar where patrons can get fresh sushi, pizza, grilled cheese, burritos and dessert from the make-your-own ice cream sandwich station.

Residents are encouraged to use the eatery for social gatherings, and it may also serve as a venue for the store to offer events such as healthy eating seminars. In time the store will also open outdoor seating options along the dual-sided fireplace that will heat the patio area along with the eatery.

There is also a small café inside the store offering Denver based Dazbog coffee.

"One thing about being in the independent grocery business is that you get to work with the purveyors who are coming up with new items and innovation," said Cohn. "You get to see the passion and help fuel the passion of those people and share it with the community."

On top of the fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products and a deli featuring Boar's Head meat and gourmet cheeses the store prepares daily restaurant quality meals that patrons can take home and cook in their own ovens in another attempt to respect the time and convenience of customers. While the store has only been open a short time, the reception from the community has been positive.

"The reception has been great," said Svoboda. "I think the curiosity has been a driving force in people seeing the beauty of the exterior of the building. And we did our best to make sure that we match the exterior with a beautiful interior. I think it's exceeded everybody's expectations from what I've been told at this point."

Cohn is a third-generation grocer who owns nine grocery stores throughout the United States, including Breckenridge Market & Liquor. Svoboda is the former manager of the Safeway in Fraser as well as Breckenridge Market & Liquor.

The store will celebrate its ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening on Dec. 14.