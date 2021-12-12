New members elected to Winter Park Fraser Chamber board
Voters in the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors election seated Rick Marion, Dana Keller, David McKnight and Tom Carey.
The election, which took place online through Dec. 10, chose seats for two at-large representatives, a recreation and amusement representative and a real estate representative.
Marion, owner of Pizza Pedl’r in Winter Park, and McKnight, owner of Rocky Mountain Catastrophe and Restoration will fill the at-large seats. Carey, Vice President of Winter Park Resort, will be the recreation and amusement representative and Keller, Vice President of Rendezvous Colorado, will be the real estate representative.
Also on the board is Mindy O’Neil of Citywide Banks, Katherine Mowery of Epic Mountain Sports, Ellen Cowman of Hernando’s Pizza & Pasta Hub, David Treece of Best Western Alpenglo Lodge, Jeff Davidson of Sitzmark Holding Company, Tim Hartmann of Allegiant Management, Liz Agostin of Winter Park Resort, Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg and Winter Park Councilman Mike Davlin.
