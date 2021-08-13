New Orleans singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon to play Cooper Creek Square

Singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon will play the final concert of the summer series from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28.

Cooper Creek Square

Andrew Duhon, a singer and songwriter from New Orleans, will take the Cooper Creek stage for the final Saturday concert of the summer from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28.

Duhon is known for his ability to craft a three-minute novel, and it has earned him comparisons to John Prine and Jim Croce, while the powerful soul of his voice evokes a youthful Van Morrison.

He has released four recordings, including his 2014 release, “The Moorings,” which was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Engineered Album.

His latest album, “False River,” is described by American Songwriter as “fresh, innovative, and complicated in all the right ways.”

His latest group, The Andrew Duhon Trio, brings a new musicality to the tunes with upright bassist, Myles Weeks and drummer, Maxwell Zemanovic.

Since recording “The Moorings” together as their first project, the Trio has been crossing the American landscape, touring and creating together, the thoughtful colors of the trio breathing a new musicality and direction into Duhon’s songwriting traditions.

Saturdays at the Square is a summer concert series held every Saturday through Aug. 28 at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park. The series is free and open to all ages. For more, http://www.CooperCreekSquare.com .