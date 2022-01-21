New overnight backpacking permit system implemented in Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park is moving to a new wilderness backcountry camping permit reservation system this year.

Beginning 8 a.m. March 2, Rocky Mountain National Park overnight wilderness backpacking camping permits will be available for purchase at Recreation.gov. Through the new system, customers will be able to view permit availability, book a reservation and pay online. Phone, mail, email and fax reservations will not be accepted.

Wilderness backcountry camping permits will be available for May 1 through Oct. 31. There is a $36 non-refundable administrative fee for reservations from May 1 to Oct. 31 and a $10 non-refundable administrative fee from Nov. 1 to April 30 for each camping permit reserved.

There will not be any in-person reservations taken at park wilderness offices from March 1-April 3.

Permits are required for all overnight camping in Rocky Mountain National Park. To be prepared, those interested in booking a wilderness camping trip this summer should set up an account with Recreation.gov before March 2.

Beginning March 2, search “Check Availability” to book small groups (1-7 people) and large groups (8-12 people). Be sure to review the map to determine what campsites to book and read through all the available information about wilderness regulations and trail descriptions.

Additional information with links is also located at https://www.nps.gov/romo/planyourvisit/wilderness-camping.htm .

Permits will need to be picked up at the park’s wilderness offices to activate the reservation. An overnight permit is required for backcountry camping year-round, and from May through October demand can exceed availability in certain areas of the park’s backcountry.