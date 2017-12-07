New Pilates studio set to open in Fraser, will offer ‘Brolates’ to get men involved

Get out your workout gear, because a new Pilates studio is coming to Fraser.

Polestar Pilates, located on the top floor of the Murdoch's shopping center, will offer group classes in Reformer as well as private and semi-private sessions with an emphasis on safety.

"I've never been a gym rat, but I love exercising," said Sarka Ruzickova, owner and instructor at Polestar. "Pilates is a very low impact exercise that we call intelligent movement. It will help you with all your daily tasks.

"Since I started doing Pilates I sit completely different and I drive completely different. I look at how people stand and walk, and I get jitters just seeing how they're standing and how much they're hurting themselves. With Pilates you're strengthening your muscles, lengthening and it's good for breathing too."

Ruzickova was born in Karlovy Vary, or Carlsbad, Czech Republic where she worked as a teacher at a correctional facility for middle school students. About 16 years ago she moved to the Fraser Valley and became a professional mountain biker. After an injury forced her early retirement in 2013, she began looking for other employment options.

Ruzickova currently runs a duel cleaning and mountain bike instruction business called Mountain Sparkle and Spokes. She also has experience teaching Pilates in the area, instructing private lessons at Body Kneads Massage by Kamie in Winter Park.

Recommended Stories For You

Ruzickova will run Polestar Pilates with her husband, Matt Swenson. Swenson is a Colorado native with a background in physical therapy from Colorado State University, and currently runs his own mountain bike timing and logistics business called Mobile Bike Solutions based in Winter Park.

Swenson is renovating the studio by himself, and even without prior experience in Pilates understands the need for a new studio in the area.

"There's definitely a big need for it," he said. "People are excited and it's been buzzing around town for the last months or two, especially since we had the sign and window stuff put up. There's always people calling and stopping by to see if we're open yet."

The studio's group classes will be capped at six participants, and patrons can use the Polestar website or app, Polestar Pilates Winter Park, to view availability in classes and schedule appointments.

The studio will also offer different types of classes, including a "Brolates" class meant to encourage more men to participate.

"Usually men don't want to do it," said Ruzickova. "So I thought maybe I can do something like Brolates where they all come in together and try Pilates."

The studio is expected to be open by Dec. 16, barring setbacks, and will have varying hours of operation as necessary. Once the studio is open they will be offering an initial deal for new clients to receive two weeks of unlimited classes for $39.

"It's been a very long process to find out if this studio would even be possible to do or not," said Ruzickova. "But I knew that my husband and I could do it. It's been coming along slowly, but surely."