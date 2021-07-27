New plant species discovered in Rocky
Researchers have discovered a new plant species growing in Rocky Mountain National Park following hundreds of hours of combing remote ecosystems.
On Thursday, park officials shared that wishbone moonwort was found in Rocky. The plant only grows about one to three inches tall and spends limited time above ground in the summer.
Researchers focused on remote and high-elevation parts of the park.
The wishbone moonwort is named for its distinctive two-stalk shape. It had previously been confused with another moonwort species that it shares genetic and visual similarities to, according to a research paper identifying the plant.
Moonworts are part of the fern family. The new wishbone moonwort joins the hundreds of flora species in Rocky.
According to the research paper, they are believed to be widespread from in the central and southern Rocky Mountains from Alberta, Canada to New Mexico.
