New program to help businesses rebuild after pandemic

Grand County Economic Development is offering a multi-part program to help local businesses recover and build back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

CO.STARTERS Rebuild is 10 Zoom sessions facilitated live that aim to build long-term plans and stabilize businesses following the pandemic. Sessions will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 6 through May 9, with each session lasting two and a half hours with a specific topic of focus.

The sessions will be split into two phases, first discussing refocusing and stabilizing and the second discussing longevity.

Topics include understanding your customer, finding a new solution, refocusing marketing, streamlining costs and setting recovery sales goals.

The program costs $75 per attendee and registration is at sites.google.com/kennellstrategy.com/costarters-rebuild/ .