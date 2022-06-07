New tool and equipment rental business opens its doors with local team in place

EQUIPMENT READY — A new tool and equiupment rental business has opened its doors in Grand County, operating out of a central Granby location at 442 West Agate Ave. (U.S. Highway 40). The partners who own, manage and operate the business are, above, Chris Wood, Bob Garrett and Travis Busse. The team has extensive local customer service experience in the rental sector.

GRANBY — Grand County has a new tool and equipment rental business.

Colorado’s Rental Team, tools and equipment rental, officially started operating at its Granby location June 1. Located at 442 West Agate Ave., just west of the Kum and Go, the business offers top-notch tools and a wide range of equipment rentals.

“We have lots of customer service experience with rentals in Grand County,” said Bob Garrett. Garrett was in the tool and equipment rental business in Grand County for the last eight years. “We are looking forward to meeting the demands of the growing Grand County economy.”

Chris Wood, another partner in the business, brings a strong customer service background combined with tool and equipment rental experience, to the operation. He also has a background in plumbing and heating.

“We are knowledgeable in all aspects of service,” Wood said, adding that he has additional background in the hospitality business.

“In hospitality I was able to anticipate clients’ needs before they knew what they they needed. I bring that same level of service to the rental business we’ve started,” he said.

Travis Busse is a third partner in the new venture, although Garrett and Wood will be involved in the day-to-day management for the venture.

Garrett and Wood said they have a strong inventory of tools and equipment on-hand, but that they can meet almost any tool or equipment need through their associations with tool and equipment companies across the state and region.

“If someone needs a product that we don’t have sitting here on the lot, we can still get it through our alliance with other rental companies in the state. And the price will be fair.”

The company is a member of the American Rental Association (ARA) as well, tapping into that association’s wide range of contacts and resources that can come into use in Grand County.

“We want to emphasize the way in which we want to provide excellent and personalized service for our customers,” Garrett said. “We will get to know the customer and his or her needs, and the particulars of the job at hand, so we can be sure and provide the right equipment at the right price.”

Garrett and Wood encourage people to drop by the shop at 442 West Agate Avenue or to call and set up an appointment. The phone number is 970-887-8878, or e-mail info@crtrental.com .