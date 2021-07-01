New wings open at Middle Park Health
Middle Park Health celebrated the opening of the new medical-surgical center and primary care clinic at the Granby hospital on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.
Around 50 people turned out for the event, with Middle Park Health CEO Jason Cleckler and Board Chair Jodi Docheff doing the ribbon cutting honors.
The new medical-surgical wing is about 6,300 square feet with seven private inpatient rooms for overnight stays. Previously, overnight patients were in beds closer to the Emergency Department, which could be disruptive.
The new inpatient rooms will be available for infusion services.
Also, a new 2,000 square foot primary care clinic offers more space for clinic patients, as well as specialty services, which will take over the former clinic location inside the hospital. Hospital spokesperson Tiffany Freitag said the addition will allow for additional specialty services, such as dermatology, gynecology and podiatry.
Construction on new additions at the Kremmling hospital continue on schedule.
Kremmling’s hospital is getting a 14,500 square foot addition featuring two emergency exam rooms, two trauma bays, three inpatient rooms, CT and X-ray suites, as well as a primary care clinic with exam and treatment rooms.
A ribbon cutting is planned in Kremmling later this summer.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County’s Fourth of July guide
Fourth of July events are in full swing this weekend in Grand. Here is your guide to the Independence Day events across the county.