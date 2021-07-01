New wings open at Middle Park Health

Middle Park Health CEO Jason Cleckler and Board Chair Jodi Docheff, center, cut the ribbon on Tuesday for the hospital's new 6,300 square foot addition at the Granby campus, which houses seven inpatient rooms for medical and surgical patients.

Courtesy Jennifer Bauckman, Redeemed Photography

Middle Park Health celebrated the opening of the new medical-surgical center and primary care clinic at the Granby hospital on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting.

Around 50 people turned out for the event, with Middle Park Health CEO Jason Cleckler and Board Chair Jodi Docheff doing the ribbon cutting honors.

The new medical-surgical wing is about 6,300 square feet with seven private inpatient rooms for overnight stays. Previously, overnight patients were in beds closer to the Emergency Department, which could be disruptive.

The new inpatient rooms will be available for infusion services.

Also, a new 2,000 square foot primary care clinic offers more space for clinic patients, as well as specialty services, which will take over the former clinic location inside the hospital. Hospital spokesperson Tiffany Freitag said the addition will allow for additional specialty services, such as dermatology, gynecology and podiatry.

Construction on new additions at the Kremmling hospital continue on schedule.

Kremmling’s hospital is getting a 14,500 square foot addition featuring two emergency exam rooms, two trauma bays, three inpatient rooms, CT and X-ray suites, as well as a primary care clinic with exam and treatment rooms.

A ribbon cutting is planned in Kremmling later this summer.