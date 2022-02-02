New Winter Park fire station moves forward

A rendering from Munn Architecture shows what the new fire station in between Old Town and Winter Park resort could look like.

East Grand Fire District/Courtesy graphic

Winter Park will convey a town-owned property to the East Grand Fire District for construction of a new fire station on the south end of town.

On Tuesday, Winter Park’s council approved an intergovernmental agreement with the fire department to sell the land, known as the Lone Tree Lot, for $10 and a requirement that the station be built by Dec. 31, 2024.

Last March, East Grand Fire presented a plan for an 11,300 square foot station with two bays for emergency vehicles, residences for employees and volunteers, and space for partnering with Grand County EMS and local law enforcement. The station would be roughly the size of East Grand’s Tabernash location.

East Grand Fire Chief Todd Holzwarth said the department is working with an architect and hopes to get utilities in by this summer. The goal is to put a request for proposals out this spring, which will give the district an idea about the cost of the work.

If the station is not built by 2024 or if it stops being used as a fire station within a 25-year period, the land will revert back to the town. Currently, the lot is being used for parking by Winter Park Resort.

East Grand identified the need for a south station in the district’s master plan in the 1980s due to growth in the area, which has accelerated in recent years. Revenue from the 2019 mill levy stabilization will contribute to helping the project finally come to fruition.

Outside of the East Grand Fire station, Grand Fire Protection District is also working on building a new fire station on County Road 40 near Granby. Grand Fire will fund the construction using the 2021 mill levy increase passed by voters.