New Winter Park hotel offers aprés, A-frames and 1970s aesthetic

A few of the 31 A-frame cabins at the A-Frame Club hotel in Winter Park.

Stephan Werk/Courtesy photo

About a third of a mile away from Winter Park’s base, a new hotel and restaurant sits at 1008 Winter Park Drive — the A-Frame Club . The aptly-named hotel features individual A-frame cabins, and the lodging as well as The Saloon restaurant feature a 1970s-inspired theme.

The Saloon offers French cuisine inspired menu for lunch and dinner, and the bar offers classic and hot cocktails, herbal liquors and spirits and Colorado brewery beers on tap. The restaurant has a heated outdoor après deck.

Denver-based Zepplin Development created the project, and a news release from the company quotes the founder, Kyle Zeppelin, as saying the A-Frame Club takes mountain hospitality back to its heyday through a 1970s aesthetic.

A series of elevated boardwalks connect the A-frame cabins together. Inside, the 28-foot tall structures have two levels, with a living room, kitchenette, full bath and shower on the bottom floor and a bedroom with a freestanding tub upstairs. The 1970s theme comes through the decor and furniture, including vintage art and photos and a free-standing fireplace.

Thirty-one 475-square-foot cabins dot the property, but room reservations are not available until Tuesday, Jan. 10 . The Saloon opened in late December 2022 and is open to the public every day from 3-9 p.m.