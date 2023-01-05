New year, old pine: What to do with your Christmas tree

The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging people with Christmas trees to dispose of them promptly after the end of the holiday season. One-third of U.S. home fires involving the trees happen in January, according to the association. Natural trees dry out and become more flammable over time, making them more of a fire risk than artificial ones.

Christmas tree fires have caused two deaths and $12 million in property damage per year on average from 2016-2020. Although those with natural trees in their homes love the look of their pines, now that it is the new year, it may be time to let them go.

Disposing of a natural tree in Grand County can be as simple as dropping it off. The Town of Fraser has a drop-off location on the west side of the Lion’s Ponds at 45 County Road 804. The trees will be used for the Fire & Ice festival , according to a town Facebook post.

The Trash Co. accepts Christmas tree drop-offs at its transfer station in Granby as well, although the company charges a $20 fee and requires people to wear a high-visibility vest in order to enter the facility, according to a customer service representative. Trees can also be left curbside for The Trash Co. to pick up, which comes with the same $20 fee, unless the tree completely fits into the garbage can.

Waste Management also accepts trees for curbside pickup as long as they are no more than 4 feet long and 12 inches in diameter, which could require some cutting.

Fraser and Winter Park’s trash and recycling center, The Drop, will not accept Christmas trees this year.