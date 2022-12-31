New Year’s Eve events in Grand County

Kremmling fireworks on July 4, 2020.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Still not sure how you will celebrate the new year tonight? Here are events around Grand County to check out, assuming the snow does not keep you at home.

New Year’s Eve Celebration in downtown Winter Park

The Winter Park and Fraser Chamber will host free sledding and tubing, a silent disco and fireworks from 7-9 p.m. The Rendezvous Event Center (78821 U.S. Highway 40) will provide sleds, tubes and toboggans to visitors to use on the center’s tubing hill.

Vicious Cycle Brewing Company in Fraser will offer beer and food specials, plus free glow sticks, from 4-6:30 p.m. as a pre-party for the Winter Park event.

New Year’s Eve with Rocky Mountain Rep

In Grand Lake, the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre will host Ryan Bailey and Josh Kellman for a one-night-only performance at 9 p.m. The show will end before the town’s fireworks show at midnight.

Grand Lake fireworks show

Grand Lake will set off fireworks at the stroke of midnight from the public “L” docks at the Headwaters Marina. Revelers cannot watch the 15-minute show from the beach, parking lot on Lake Avenue or in the park across from the beach due to safety reasons.

Light Up the Night New Year’s Eve Party at Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch’s festivities start at 3 p.m. with night skiing, Apres Ski in 8350 Lounge with live music by Steve Skinner and a performance by DJ Jen G on the second floor deck. Night skiing ends at 7 p.m., when the Kid’s Light Up the Night Glowstick Parade starts, followed by an employee torchlight parade.

Fireworks will go off around 7:15 p.m. as well, and DJ Jen G will perform again from 8-10 p.m. at the 8350 Lounge to close out the night.

To participate in the kids glow stick parade, meet Ski and Ride school workers at the top of the Milestone lift before it closes at 7 p.m.