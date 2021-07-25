No animals, motorists injured in high-speed horse pursuit on I-70 near Eagle

A motorist’s video Friday night shows escaped horses headed for Interstate 70 eastbound, as indicated in the sign above the animals.

Screengrab

EAGLE — Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best encountered one of the most unique situations he’s seen in 15 years of duty Friday, July 23, in a high-speed horse pursuit on Interstate 70 near Eagle.

The horses escaped from the nearby Eagle County Fairgrounds, where the annual fair and rodeo was wrapping up its third night of the four-day event.

Best said a makeshift corral had been constructed in a camping area just west of the fairgrounds, and after one horse in the corral knocked down a board helping to contain the animals, another horse became anxious from an electrical fence, prompting a total of four horses to escape from the corral.

Once in the roundabouts at the Fairgrounds Road terminus, the horses exited the roundabout at the I-70 east on-ramp and made the descent onto the freeway.

“That’s a worst-case scenario for us,” Best said. “Having livestock on the interstate.”

Fortunately, the incident concluded some 20-30 minutes later with the horses being escorted into a waiting trailer. Best said while responders might have encountered some bad luck in the horses’ choice of roundabout exits, they encountered a few strokes of good luck along the way, as well, with a four-horse trailer happening to be on-scene at the moment.

The biggest bit of luck is the interstate was closed just 13 miles back in Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides and debris fall.

But Best also said there was an additional bit of luck in the makeup of the motorists who were on I-70.

“A lot of people were aware of what was going on and patient with us in closing the road and getting these horses rounded up before something bad happened,” he said.

Runaways

DeDe Dickinson left the rodeo a little later than she had planned on Friday. As a “horse lady for 40 years,” as she calls herself, she attends for the animals more than the music, but she stayed a little longer to enjoy a few songs from the Buck Ford Pure Country Band.

When she left, heading eastbound on Fairgrounds Road, her eyes deceived her, she said, as she thought she saw horses with riders in front of her.

“I know there’s no place to ride around here,” she thought as she saw the horses heading east on Fairgrounds Road. “But there’s this guy with his flashers on behind them, maybe he’s escorting them somewhere.”

The vehicle ended up escorting the animals into the roundabout, Dickinson said. When she arrived in the roundabout, she saw a frightening image for anyone who enjoys rodeo events and also knows horses.

“They’re standing in the roundabout … there’s no halters, there’s no bridals, there’s no people riding them,” Dickinson said.

She called 911. As she was on the phone, “somehow the guy that was trying to escort them with the flashers on actually started pushing them down the on-ramp to the interstate,” she said.

Friends in need

One of the people who had also called 911 — twice — was Dickinson’s friend, Reini Winter. Winter was a few cars behind Dickinson and had also caught a glimpse of the horses escaping the rodeo. She had reached the same initial conclusion as Dickinson, that people were riding their horses down Fairgrounds Road.

“And then the light hit them enough, and I was like ‘Oh no, those are riderless horses,’” Winter said.

During her second call to 911, Winter mentioned that she was hauling an empty horse trailer.

“I said ‘I just called you, but now they’re heading down the I-70 on-ramp,’” Winter said. “I said, ‘I actually have an empty horse trailer, do you need help?’ And she put me on hold and then came back and said ‘Sure, if you can get it on the road.'”

Winter got on I-70 without a problem, but up ahead, she could see that a truck was swerving and blocking traffic from advancing toward the horses. As she approached the truck, she realized it was Dickinson.

Along the way, Dickinson, Winter and Best encountered a sight they all described as bewildering. A rider, in full gallop, was chasing the horses, intending to rope the lead horse and save the day.

“By my surprise, as I’m going down the right shoulder, there’s a cowboy on horse, going down the interstate trying to rope them,” Best said. “So that was one of the biggest shocks to come across.”

Team roping

Dwight Sells, of Arizona, was excited about competing in the Eagle rodeo this year. His team roping team had a good shot at winning the event, which carries more prestige than a typical county fair as the Eagle County rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

By the end of Friday’s performance, his team was leading the contest. Satisfied after a job well done, he decided to tie up his horse following the competition and hit the hospitality area for some food.

“My horse was tied up that whole time at the warm-up pen,” he said.

Later, he was walking the horse back to the trailers to the west — saddle still on the animal — when chaos broke out in the carnival area.

“Somehow they ended up going through the carnival,” Sells said of the escaped horses.

Dickinson said from her vantage it had also occurred to her that the horses had first run through the carnival before getting to Fairgrounds Road. Later, she would note it as another bit of good fortune to add to the list.

“That was fortunate, when those horses went through that carnival, that people weren’t hurt,” she said.

Instinctively, Sells jumped on his horse and began chasing the escapees.

“I was just trying to get ahead of them before they got to the road,” he said. “Before they go into town.”

As his horse sprinted after the other animals, people began pointing the way.

“I just kept running, got to the store, and then this guy pointed, saying, ‘They went down the interstate,'” Sells said. “So I just kept following.”

Sells found welcome relief from the interstate closure that he had cursed on Wednesday.

A screen grab of a video taken from inside a vehicle on I-70 on Friday shows Dwight Sells on horseback in pursuit of other horses which had escaped from the nearby rodeo at the fairgrounds in Eagle.

Special to the Daily

Heroic efforts and saving graces

After passing the horses, Best was able to stop them with Winter close behind. But the stop was brief before the animals began running back in the other direction.

Dickinson was waiting on the other end of the highway, a few miles away, helping to block traffic. She had found a few other horse riders at the ready with ropes, and the animals were quickly roped, corralled and loaded into Winter’s trailer.

Best said the horses ran for 3 miles on the highway before turning around.

By the time Sells got there the rescue had concluded, and there was no trailer available for him and his horse. All the animals were dripping wet from sweat, he said, but other than that they looked OK.

Another trailer came and picked up Sells, delaying the reopening of the interstate. But it was necessary at that point, as Sells’ horse was too tired to ride back even if they could find a safe way to do so.

Sells said he was simply trying to turn the animals around. But after getting on the interstate he began to have other thoughts.

“There was one horse, a gray horse, that was kind of the leader of the pack, and I was going to try to rope that one, because that was the one that was making all the other ones crazy,” he said.

Best said there were other first responders nearby, including the Eagle Police Department and the Gypsum Fire Protection District, so they were able to shut the interstate down quickly. But the other interstate closure — 13 miles to the west — made all the difference in Friday night’s events.

“I think our saving grace was that we didn’t have a lot of traffic because of that canyon closure,” Best said. “No commercial motor vehicles.”