No decision made on Reclamation Ridge permit extension

Granby trustees have again continued the hearing for Reclamation Ridge’s permit extension request.

The gravel pit had requested a 10-year extension for its conditional use permit, which trustees discussed extensively at a public hearing earlier this month. The board had directed staff to revise the permit to reflect a two year extension, add a provision halting mining operations after 5 p.m. and alter various language in the permit.

At Tuesday’s meeting, owner Ken Evans said that there were some issues with the conditional use permit that he argued were use by right. The trustees agreed to look at these considerations and continued the hearing to a later date.

As a homeowner near the gravel pit, Sharon Spurlin asked that the minutes for the May 11 meeting not be adopted yet. The attorney representing Spurlin and a number of other neighbors spoke during the public hearing for Reclamation Ridge, and Spurlin felt that the minutes presented for trustee approval Tuesday did not fully reflect the attorney’s statements.

The board agreed to grant Spurlin’s request and add a more detailed record of the attorney’s comments before approving the minutes.

In other business:

• Acting as the Grand Elk General Improvement District, Granby trustees approved the $85,000 sale of the Buckhorn Lots. High Country Development agreed to purchase the 52 lots in Grand Elk, which have almost no infrastructure and owe more than $50,000 in back taxes and interest.

This purchase will pay off that debt, and the contract allows the buyer to conduct due diligence on the property. The board approved the contract with Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty dissenting, as she wanted more clarity in the contract, and Trustee Kristie DeLay abstaining.

• Also as the Grand Elk GID, the board approved amending some administrative plats for the Village at Eagle Ridge.

• Trustees granted a permanent slope easement to the Colorado Department of Transportation along US Highway 34. The easement is for the planned second entrance at the Sun Communities development, which will eventually become the main entrance, to allow for acceleration and deceleration lanes.

• The town received a glowing financial audit for 2020 and the board approved the audited financial report.