No reservations or outdoor mask requirements: Winter Park Resort announces policies for 2021-22 ski season

Unlike last year, Winter Park Resort will not have a reservation system for lift access or any outdoor mask requirements.

According to a webpage detailing the resort’s policies and guidelines for the upcoming ski season, Winter Park will have full indoor dining at its restaurants and bars, bring back singles lines, and load chairs and the gondola at full capacity.

Due to COVID protocols, the resort installed an online reservation system for the previous ski season while requiring guests to wear masks indoors and where crowds amassed outdoors, such as at the base of the mountain.

This season, masks will be required indoors for unvaccinated guests and encouraged for vaccinated parties.

The Denver Health clinic at the base of Winter Park Resort and facilities within the U.S. Forest Service may be subject to stricter guidelines and rules. Guests should adhere to the signage on building doors.

Winter Park Resort expects to open for the season Nov. 17.