No threats, lockdowns for Grand County schools

Schools in Grand County will see increased law enforcement presence on Feb.22 due to unconfirmed threats to schools across Colorado.

Law enforcement agencies across Colorado, including Pitkin and Garfield counties, have been responding to unconfirmed threats to schools on Wednesday morning. However, no schools in Grand County have received threats or were placed in lockdown.

East Grand School District sent an email out to parents saying that all schools in the district were not in lockdown and had not received any threats.

“We are aware of the incidents involving several school districts across Colorado this morning and have been in contact with law enforcement,” stated an email that was sent to parents from East Grand School District. “There have been no threats to any Grand County schools.”

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that law enforcement would be increasing its presence around schools on Feb. 22.

“The Sheriff’s Office is aware of the incidents involving several school districts across Colorado this morning, February 22nd, and have been in contact with the East Grand school District and West Grand School District,” the post from the sheriff’s office stated. “Students, parents and staff will see increased law enforcement presence around the schools throughout the day. There have been no threats to any Grand County schools.”

All Aspen School Districts were cleared of threat by late Wednesday morning, and parents were able to pick up there children from school. All safety protocols in the Glenwood Springs and Carbondale schools were lifted at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Feb.22, according to the latest alert from Roaring Fork Schools.