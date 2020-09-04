Noel reclaims Pole Creek club title

Second flight champion Kerri Lambert, left, and first flight champion Susie Noel pose for a photo after the Pole Creek Ladies Club Championship on Aug. 26 and 27.

Courtesy Pole Creek Ladies

The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played its annual Club Championship tournament over two days on Aug. 26 and 27.

The field of players was divided into flights according to handicaps, and after the tournament, the scores were added up for the low gross and low net winners. Susie Noel regained her title as club champion with a score of 171. Kerri Lambert was the winner in the second flight at 193.

The other winners were (first flight low gross) 2. Lori Myers, 172; 3. Mary Byerrum, 175; (first flight low net) 1. Linda Moore, 145; 2. Maggy Helm, 148; 3. Mary Regehr, 155; (second flight low gross) 2. Julie Richards, 195; 3. Sue Seemann, 204 (second flight low net) 1. Beth Daniel, 142; 2. Vanessa Reiter, 143; 3. Linda Wenzek-Barth, 149.

The match play winners were Linda Moore and Madelyne Stevens. The most improved players were Madelyne Stevens and Jeanne Nicoulin. The Pole Creek Ladies will continue to play with prizes awarded through September.