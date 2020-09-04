Noel reclaims Pole Creek club title
The Pole Creek Ladies golf league played its annual Club Championship tournament over two days on Aug. 26 and 27.
The field of players was divided into flights according to handicaps, and after the tournament, the scores were added up for the low gross and low net winners. Susie Noel regained her title as club champion with a score of 171. Kerri Lambert was the winner in the second flight at 193.
The other winners were (first flight low gross) 2. Lori Myers, 172; 3. Mary Byerrum, 175; (first flight low net) 1. Linda Moore, 145; 2. Maggy Helm, 148; 3. Mary Regehr, 155; (second flight low gross) 2. Julie Richards, 195; 3. Sue Seemann, 204 (second flight low net) 1. Beth Daniel, 142; 2. Vanessa Reiter, 143; 3. Linda Wenzek-Barth, 149.
The match play winners were Linda Moore and Madelyne Stevens. The most improved players were Madelyne Stevens and Jeanne Nicoulin. The Pole Creek Ladies will continue to play with prizes awarded through September.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User