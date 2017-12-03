Northwest Colorado Health receives patient satisfaction award

Northwest Colorado Health recently received an Award of Distinction with recognition as a top-scoring organization from Fazzi Associates, a home health and hospice consulting firm.

The award is based on results of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®) Home Health Care Survey. The survey measures patients' overall satisfaction or likelihood of recommending home health services from Northwest Colorado Health.

Northwest Colorado Health provides Medicare-certified home health services in Grand, Routt and Moffat counties. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/homehealth.