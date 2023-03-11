NSCD competition center skier sticks 1st double backflip in a sit-ski
A film about Trevor Kennison, Full Circle, is being shown at film festivals around the country ahead of its release
In 2014, Trevor Kennison was a plumber with a passion for snowboarding – until he suffered a spinal cord injury while snowboarding on Vail Pass.
“My buddy was like, ‘Come on man, get up man,’ I couldn’t get up,” Kennison said. “He was like, ‘Get up,’ and I looked at him and I was like ‘I can’t move.'”
The accident forced Kennison to step away from snowboarding. He took up other sports, and played some wheelchair basketball – but his passion was riding down a mountain of snow.
So he was lured back to the outdoor sport, but with a twist. On a whim, he tried sit-skiing, an adaptive device enabling wheelchair users to ski. He fell back in love with the snow sport from a different perspective.
Kennison approached his friend Josh Berman, a filmmaker and founder of Level 1 Productions, with an idea – return to the scene of his accident with purpose.
