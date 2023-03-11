NSCD competition center skier sticks 1st double backflip in a sit-ski

Adaptive athlete Trevor Kennison gets big air on a sit-ski during the 2022 X Games. Kennison trains with National Sports Center for the Disabled at Winter Park Resort. A film on his achievements is scheduled to be released by Level 1 Productions.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

In 2014, Trevor Kennison was a plumber with a passion for snowboarding – until he suffered a spinal cord injury while snowboarding on Vail Pass .

“My buddy was like, ‘Come on man, get up man,’ I couldn’t get up,” Kennison said. “He was like, ‘Get up,’ and I looked at him and I was like ‘I can’t move.'”

The accident forced Kennison to step away from snowboarding. He took up other sports, and played some wheelchair basketball – but his passion was riding down a mountain of snow.

So he was lured back to the outdoor sport, but with a twist. On a whim, he tried sit-skiing, an adaptive device enabling wheelchair users to ski. He fell back in love with the snow sport from a different perspective.

Kennison approached his friend Josh Berman, a filmmaker and founder of Level 1 Productions , with an idea – return to the scene of his accident with purpose.

Read more at 9news.com .