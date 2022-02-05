NSCD hosts 46th Wells Fargo Ski Cup at end of month

The National Sports Center for the Disabled will host their 46th annual Wells Fargo Ski Cup on Feb. 25-27 at Winter Park Resort.

The signature fundraiser for the NSCD, it brings in nearly $200,000 to support therapeutic recreation summer and winter programs for children and adults living with physical, intellectual, emotional and behavioral disabilities.

“Last year we had to cancel this event and we are excited to bring the Wells Fargo Ski Cup back this year,” said Kim Easton, president and CEO of the NSCD. “We will be implementing health and safety protocols to protect everyone who is participating. This event provides financial support that helps facilitate operations and programming for the 20+ sports we offer to our participants.”

The Wells Fargo Ski Cup boasts the longest-running professional ski race in the country and is comprised of four races over the three-day weekend.

Feb. 25 is the annual AEC Challenge featuring architects, engineers and contractors racing to claim industry bragging rights.

The Corporate Challenge on Feb. 26 is a one-of-a-kind race in which skiers and snowboarders from corporate teams race against each other for bragging rights and prizes. A NSCD Competition Center athlete races with each team for cash prizes to help finance his or her training expenses for the 2022 Paralympics.

On Feb. 27, the kids get in on the action. Kids of Wells Fargo Ski Cup guests, ages 5-12, race the same course as the professionals and are joined by mascots from Winter Park and Colorado sports teams in the Kids Snowplow Sprint.

Capping off the weekend is the World Disabled Invitational, also on Feb. 27. Professional athletes from around the world compete for cash prizes.

See the full schedule at https://nscd.org/events/46th-annual-wells-fargo-ski-cup/ .