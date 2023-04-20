NSCD’s president and CEO to leave nonprofit

NSCD President and CEO Kim Easton delivers remarks before the Corporate Challenge kicks off during the 2018 Wells Fargo Ski Cup.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NCSD) announced April 12 that its president and CEO Kim Easton will leave the organization at the end of April after six years with the nonprofit.

A news release quoted Easton as saying she is grateful and honored by her time as CEO and expects the NSCD to “continue to flourish.” Highlights of her tenure included leading a rebrand, celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary, streamlining programing and guiding the NSCD through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

The NSCD has started the search for its next president and CEO and will have Julie Taulman, the current business development director, serve as interim CEO starting May 1.