James O. Lynch, 1934-2017

James (Jim) Owen Lynch, 83 passed away peacefully at home near Parshall on Dec. 6, 2017.

He leaves behind his loving wife Lois, and six children, Doug, Dana, Lynette, Kerry, Sandra and Wanda. A daughter, Brenda, proceeded him in death in 1982.

Jim had 22 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Jim's parents were Chester Raymond Lynch and Perle Anna Atkinson-Lynch.

Jim had seven sisters, Maxine, Dorothy, and Barbara, who proceeded him in death, and Lucky, Linda, Judy and Jan are still living. He was a rancher, a singing cowboy and a skier.

A service was held Dec. 10, 2017 at the Fairgrounds in Kremmling. Pall bearers were Cory Joyce, Jimmy Healy, Michael Robinson, Bruce Cordova, Henry Cordova and Josh Broady. Honorary pall bearers were Erik Lynch and Logan Bingham. Burial will be in June of 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jim Lynch Memorial Fund, Bank of the West in Kremmling.