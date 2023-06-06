Obituary: Alfredo Manguso

Alfredo Manguso

Provided Photo

May 9, 1934 – May 12, 2023

Alfredo Manguso, “Freddie” by his brothers and sisters, and “Al” to the rest of the world, left us mortals and joined The Lord on May 12th, 2023. He was 89 years young, having just had a birthday on May 9th.

Al had a long and meaningful life, which began May 9th, 1934 in Denver, Colorado. He spent his childhood growing up in Denver, with a stint in Montana. As a kid in north Denver’s Italian community, Al was part of a large family and a larger community. With two brothers (Lou and Joe) and two sisters (Loretta and Patty), things were always interesting at the Manguso household. But mom and dad (Grandpa Louis and Grandma Patrina), both first generation Americans straight from Sicily, kept the kids on track with old school wisdom and a firm hand, which was probably a challenge considering Al was a Golden Gloves boxer and his brother loved breaking horses that were trying their hardest to break him.

When Al was 15, he decided it was time to go to work and he didn’t stop for the next 54 years. Like many in his family and the Italian community, Al started his career in the grocery business: first delivering produce, then becoming a meat cutter, which he stuck with the rest of his working life and even after he retired, teaching anyone who wanted to learn the art of making a fine cut of meat. Al was a meat cutter, an artist with a knife, not a butcher—there’s a huge difference.

Al married Berta in 1952. Together, they had and raised 8 kids (Andy, Steven, Tina, Loui, Patrick, Alfred, Danny, and Lisa)—wow! If Al thought it was chaotic with four brothers and sisters, he apparently forgot all about that when he created this group. With 8 kids, life was about survival much of the time, but Al made sure he provided for his family, much of the time working 7 days a week.

But it wasn’t all work and no play. Al loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, which he shared with and raised his kids to love, as well. There’s no end to the camping and hunting stories created by the Manguso hordes’ exploits, many of which created great life lessons and memories for all involved.

In 1991, Berta lost her battle to cancer. Shortly thereafter, Al remarried to Kris, who was at his side when Al went to meet The Lord. Kris, being no shrinking violet and a “little younger” than Al, kept Al on his toes and is likely the reason he made it 89 years on earth. Kris made Al continue and draw out everything that life has to offer. Together, they started a wild game processing business, a weed spraying business, built a couple of houses, rode horses non-stop and helped family with ranching tasks.

Al will, of course, be incredibly missed by his family and friends, but those people know his was a life well lived.