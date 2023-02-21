Obituary: Amber Tetlow

Amber Tetlow

Provided Photo

October 5, 1939 – February 3, 2023

TETLOW, Amber Riederer of Grand County, Colorado. Born October 5th,1939 and

raised in Westfield, New Jersey a daughter of the late William Ludwig Riederer and Helen Morgan Riederer. Amber passed away peacefully at her home at Majestic View in Arvada, Colorado on February 3rd, 2023 at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, William Lloyd Tetlow, Jr. Amber will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by their three children, and families; Jennifer Jouzdani (Ali, Arianna, Daria Jouzdani) of Boulder, CO, Rebecca Konjevod (Mara, Ana & Cooper Konjevod) of Broomfield, CO, and Derek Tetlow (Claire, Austin & Nate Tetlow) of Highlands Ranch, CO. Amber is survived by her two sisters, Katherine (Kitzi) Benner of St George, Maine and Elizabeth (Betsy) Harper of Rindge, New Hampshire.

A celebration of Amber’s life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023 at 2pm at Family of Christ in Westminster, Colorado, presided over by Pastor Paul Jorden. The family would like to welcome all to a reception following the service. For those wishing to attend virtually, the services will be live streamed on the church YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/@familyinchrist80020/featured .

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Amber to: Grand County Library Foundation (GCLF)- Bill Tetlow Memorial Fund- PO Box 1050, Granby, CO 80446

Or by credit card:

https://www.coloradogives.orgorganizationGrandCountyLibraryFoundation

See full obituary at http://www.allstatescremation.com