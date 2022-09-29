Obituary: Ann Saltzman

Ann Saltzman

Provided Photo

January 22, 1946 – September 26, 2022

In loving memory of our mother, Ann Saltzman, who passed away on September 26, 2022. Ann was the devoted wife of Edward Saltzman, loving mother of two daughters Jessica and Meghan and amazing Grandmother to Noah and Benjamin. Ann will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Our mother was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of family and friends before her own. Ann was a strong woman who faced every challenge in her life with courage and dignity. Our mother was a source of inspiration to us all and she will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.

Growing up, Ann was always there for everyone and instilled in us the importance of hard work and doing what is right. Our mother was a creative, intelligent and independent woman who loved her dogs and being a “Mountain Momma” in Colorado. Mom, you will always be in our hearts, thank you for all your love and inspiration. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Forest Foundation at nationalforests.org. The family will notify loved ones the details of a memorial service soon.