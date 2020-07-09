Obituary: Anna Marie “Banka” Zamora
Anna Marie ” Banka” Zamora January 5, 1941 – March 25, 2020 Anna passed peacefully at home surrounded by her children and grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Banka”. She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lucy (Pacheco) Zamora, brothers Rudy, Marion, and William. Anna is survived by her two sons Dennis Valdez (wife Laura and children Bess and Alicia), Steven Valdez (wife Julie and children Troy, Rebecca, Anna, and Mary), her sister Louise Aragon, brothers Fred Zamora (wife Lillian), and Ernie (wife Sharon), and Aunts Lucille Mondragon and Francis Pacheco. Anna’s friends and family will remember her life as an amazing journey. Through her words and actions, she taught others to be strong. Anna’s beautiful, brown eyes lit up at the sight of her grandchildren, whom she lovingly guided through their formative years. Of their “Banka”, who left them a legacy of love, they say: Her thoughts were all so full of us, she never could forget! And so we think, with silver wings, she watches over us, yet. Graveside services will take place on Saturday, July 11th (11:00 a.m.) at Fraser Cemetery.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User