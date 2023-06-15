Obituary: Anthony Marshall Simone
January 3, 1994 – January 6, 2023
A Celebration of Life Reception in honor of Anthony Marshall Simone will be held Sunday July 30 from 4 to 7 pm at the Midland Hills Country Club, 2001 Fulham Street Roseville, Minnesota 55113.
http://www.midlandhillscc.org
Please contact Cookie Ready, 970-531-7823 if interested in additional information.
