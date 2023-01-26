Obituary: Anthony Marshall Simone

Anthony Marshall Simone

January 3, 1994 – January 6, 2023

Anthony Marshall Simone passed away tragically January 6, 2023, at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, near Grand Junction, Colorado. Marshall grew up hiking, skiing, golfing, cooking, and backpacking in the Rocky Mountains of Grand County, Colorado. He graduated valedictorian from Middle Park Highschool and moved to St Paul, Minnesota to graduate Macalester College, Summa Cum Laude, with a degree in Political Science. Marshall was then employed at the Stinson Law Firm in Minneapolis and, as always, went above and beyond to become a valued member of their legal team. He carried his exceptional work ethic forward to the RSM Accounting Firm as a tax associate, where he was employed at the time of his passing. Marshall met his beloved Raya at a tea shop in St Paul, near Macalester. As they planned their future together, they enjoyed time with family and friends, exploring the town of Minneapolis, the red canyons of Utah and the mountains near the Colorado National Monument where his parents and sister live. Marshall was confident and accomplished, from a very young age, but was most known for his incredible zest for life. His smile and laughter were infectious wherever he went. When asked what people appreciated most about Marshall they included his intelligence, kindness, and marvelous sense of humor. Marshall also had an amazing knack of giving people his undivided attention and making them feel understood. He was committed to doing his absolute best, in everything, and sharing his lifeforce with everyone he knew and loved. Marshall’s generosity of spirit will never be forgotten, he was a marvelous son, brother, partner, and friend.

Marshall is survived by his mother and father, Nancy and Tony Simone, sister Marisa Simone and life partner Raya Israelson and in addition, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Shining Stars Foundation at

https://www.shiningstarsfoundation.org in Marshall’s name. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Tributes may be made to Marshall at http://www.snydermemorials.com .