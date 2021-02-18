Obituary: Arden Dale Mullinex

Arden Dale

Mullinex

October 14, 1924 – February 3, 2021

Dale is survived by his brother Dean Mullinex of Grand Lake, CO., his son Dennis Mullinex of Missouri, daughter Sandra Jessup of AZ., daughter Cheryl Cooper of Grand Junction, CO., many grandchildren,, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Dale Graduated in 1942 from Shellsburg High School in Iowa. He married Ruby Flint in 1944. Ruby passed away at an early age of ALS. He did carpentry and farming for many years in Iowa. He moved to Grand Lake Colorado in 1980 with his second wife Linda. There, he worked for his brother Dean doing carpentry for several years. He then went to the YMCA of the Rockies, building cabinets for 10 years. Dale and Linda moved to Montrose, CO and built a new home. Several years later they sold their home and Dale moved to Nebraska to work for Dan Hauhn on Dan’s ranch. He moved back to Grand County, CO to Shadow Mountain Ranch in 2014. He built log furniture and remodeled cabins on the ranch for Jim White for many years. He then moved to Grand Junction, CO to be near his daughter Cheryl, who took care of him.

Dale loved hunting, fishing, camping and horse back riding with his brother Dean. He will be missed by all.

Memorial Services to celebrate his wonderful life will be held at a later date when it’s safe to have family and friends get together.