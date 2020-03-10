Obituary: Ardy Gardner | SkyHiNews.com

Obituary: Ardy Gardner

Obituaries | March 10, 2020

Ardy Gardner June 10, 1939 ~ February 22, 2020

Ardy Gardner passed into glory Feb. 22nd. Ardy had many beloved roles during the course of her rich life; daughter, sister, wife, teacher, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. A memorial for Ardy will be held Saturday March 14th; 2 pm at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, Broomfield Colorado with a coffee reception to follow.

