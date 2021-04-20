Obituary: Barbara L. Mitchell
January 7, 1926 – December 15, 2020
Barbara L. Mitchell of Parshall passed away in December. A celebration of her life memorial will be held Saturday, May 1st at 10:30 AM at the Parshall Chapel in Parshall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Grand County Historical Association or the Parshall Chapel.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User