Obituary: Barbara Roberts

Barbara Roberts

Provided Photo

October 29, 1953 – November 16, 2021

Barbara Alice Roberts, 68, of Winter Park, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2021.

Barbara was born on October 29, 1953, to the late Charles and Maria Lanz in Philadelphia, PA. After Barbara graduated from Frankford High School in 1971, she went on to study Education at East Stroudsburg University.

Barbara married the love of her life, Jim Roberts, in 1976. They grew up together in Philadelphia and were inseparable throughout their adult life.

Barbara graciously touched and influenced so many people. She welcomed others into her ‘family’ with an open heart, and quite often, a warm, home-cooked meal. Her personal passion for quilting led her to be a leader for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which provided comfort and love to our nations veterans. Her love of travel took her around the world, where she had the opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions. Barbara enjoyed the mountains and the outdoors. She spent the majority of her days on the slopes in the winter and on the golf course in the summer, alongside her sweetheart.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Roberts; her sisters, Maria (Lanz) Fehnel, her husband Vern, and Ruth (Lanz) Davies; her son James Roberts, his wife, Melissa, along with their three children, Alexander (13), Silas (8), and Ella (7); and her son, Eric Roberts, his wife Erin along with their daughter, Vera (6 months); and many nieces and nephews, alongside their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldoria on the Water located at 146 Van Gordon Street, Lakewood, Colorado 80228, on December 12, 2021 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation. https://www.qovf.org/donate/