Obituary: Ben Schneller
September 18, 1932 – July 28, 2020
Benjamin (Ben) Robert Schneller passed away in Arvada CO on 7/28/20 at the age of 87. “Big Ben” was born on September 18, 1932 in Hastings NE, and grew up in Beatrice NE. Following the call of many of his generation he joined the military, serving in the Navy as an airplane mechanic from Aug. 1951 to Aug. 1955. In May of 1958, Ben married Meredith (Marty) Jean Weber. They went on to raise three kids, Dan, Ben D., and Lynette, in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. After Marty tragically lost her battle to cancer in 1988, Ben was blessed by his marriage to Sandra McDaniel in 1989. Ben’s main career was excelling as a self-employed auto mechanic, working his auto parts and service business in Grand Lake, CO. He was known in the town for helping fellow townspeople, hosting Easter egg hunts for the town’s youngsters, and being able to fix about anything. Ben was proceeded in death by his parents Benjamin L. and Anna (Anderson), and his sisters Jean and Lois (Fraley). He is survived by his sister Phyllis (Polak), his three children, six grandchildren and a great granddaughter. He is also survived by his grown stepchildren Cindy and Melissa who lovingly called him “Pops”, and three step-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
