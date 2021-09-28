Obituary: Betty Birdsill (McLean)

Betty Birdsill (

McLean)

October 18, 1934 – June 10, 2021

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of the life and faith of Betty Birdsill. The celebration will be held on Saturday, October 2nd at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Eternal Hills near Tabernash, Colo, 100 Meadows Blvd. A light reception will be served immediately after the services.

Betty passed away on June 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. Betty and her husband, Ted Birdsill, made their home in Battlement Mesa, CO after leaving their home near Tabernash, CO in the Spring of 2015, to a lower elevation on the advice of Betty’s health providers.

Betty is survived by her husband Ted, her only child, Michael Graham, and three grandchildren – Noah and Dani Graham and Inda Birdsill – Also by her step children, Marc Birdsill and Leslie Birdsill who proudly refer to her as their “bonus mom.” Betty is also survived by three siblings, older brother Glen, and younger brother and sister – Patricia Rust and Gene McLean. Betty also had six older brothers and sisters who preceded her in death.

Betty was the eighth child born to George Washington McLean and Laura Throckmorton McLean in Hot Sulphur Springs, CO. George and Laura had a total of 10 children in a span of 22 years. Both of her parents were Grand County pioneers. Her mother was born in 1896 at Coulter Stage Station near the foot of Red Dirt Hill, south of Granby, where the house still exists today. Betty’s dad came into Grand County around 1914 working at a ranch near Windy Gap when he met Betty’s mom.

Betty grew up with her siblings and attended grade school in Hot Sulphur Springs and high school at Middle Park Union High in Granby, CO. Betty was a good student, high school girls ski team member, cheerleader, waitress and swimming pool life guard. After high school she moved to Wheatridge and Boulder, CO where she continued to educate herself. Marrying Mike’s dad Darwin, she became a mother and began a career as a school secretary, later a legal secretary for some Denver “downtown” lawyers. Finishing her working years as a legal secretary for Jefferson County lawyers in the Jeffco Open Space offices. Betty and Darwin were divorced prior to 1986.

Betty and Ted renewed their prior friendship from high school days at a high school reunion and were married in Grand Lake, CO in 1987. Betty and Ted managed to successfully join Ted’s family and the McLean’s into a loving relationship and enjoyed 33 years of happiness, never losing their love of the mountains and lakes of their Grand County up bringing.