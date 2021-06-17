Obituary: Betty Birdsill
August 18, 1934 – June 10, 2021
Betty Birdsill, 86, of Battlement Mesa, Co., long time resident of Grand County, Co. and Golden Co. area. Died June 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Grand Junction Co.
Time and place of services TBD
Donations in her name to:
Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, in Glenwood Springs Co.
