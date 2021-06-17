 Obituary: Betty Birdsill | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Obituary: Betty Birdsill

Obituaries Obituaries |

Betty Birdsill

August 18, 1934 – June 10, 2021

Betty Birdsill, 86, of Battlement Mesa, Co., long time resident of Grand County, Co. and Golden Co. area. Died June 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Grand Junction Co.

Time and place of services TBD

Donations in her name to:

Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, in Glenwood Springs Co.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Obituaries
See more