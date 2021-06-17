Obituary: Betty Birdsill

Betty Birdsill

August 18, 1934 – June 10, 2021

Betty Birdsill, 86, of Battlement Mesa, Co., long time resident of Grand County, Co. and Golden Co. area. Died June 10, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital, in Grand Junction Co.

Time and place of services TBD

Donations in her name to:

Home Care and Hospice of the Valley, in Glenwood Springs Co.