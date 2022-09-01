Obituary: Betty Cranmer

Betty Cranmer

Provided Photo

August 29, 1921 – July 21, 2022

On July 21, 2022 at 3 a.m., Betty Cranmer died peacefully in her room at Renew Assisted Living Center in Glenwood Springs. Her son, Allen was at her side. Her daughter, Susan Gorman and members of her family as well as Betty’s granddaughter, Hannah Hutchison, daughter of Mark and Jeanie Clark, who is now a hospice nurse in the Roaring Fork Valley and Akal Jeet Khalsa who is an End of Life counselor, were with her until late the previous evening. She was surrounded by love.

Betty was almost 101, born August 29,1921. Her final decline was fairly quick. She loved living at Renew this past year and was adored by all the caregivers.

Betty led a very full life. She grew up in England and was proud of her British heritage. She worked as a nurse during World War II. Her first husband, Holbrook Mahn, who was from Denver and a patient of hers, died shortly after the war. Betty came to Colorado a widow with two babies Susan and Holbrook. She met Chappell Cranmer whom she married and had four more children with: Allen, Bruce, Jeanie and Forrest.

She loved children and began teaching for The Headstart Program in Denver. Chappell was placed in Granby as the Episcopal priest in 1970. They moved to Granby and Betty began assisting in the kindergarten classes and continued helping in the elementary school as a volunteer until she was 96 years old. She was given The Colorado Association of School Boards award in 2007.

She loved being in the mountains camping, hiking, Alpine and Nordic skiing, and running. She enjoyed climbing mountains like Byers Peak and later in her life, swimming at Snow Mountain Ranch.

Betty was indefatigable, tenacious, tender and one who embodied kindness. She defied death numerous times and became a living miracle to many. Her physical presence will be missed, but her spirit continues to be a powerful force of inspiration.

Services will be held at Snow Mountain Ranch on September 10, 2022, 2:00 pm.