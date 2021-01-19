Obituary: Bobby Lee Burdin

Bobby Lee Burdin

Provided Photo

Bobby Lee

Burdin

February 20, 1931 – January 5, 2021

Bobby Lee Burdin, 89, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home in Granby CO. Born to Louis and Emily Burdin on 2/20/1931 in Shively, Kentucky.

After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for 22 years. Early in his career he served in England where he met and married Brenda Davies. Together they had three children For the majority of his US Air Force years he served at Lowry Air Force Base in Aurora Colorado. After his retirement from the service Bobby started on another career path the City of Aurora in Parks and Irrigation. After his retirement from The City of Aurora he enjoyed traveling, golfing with his buddies, riding his bike and spending time with his children and grandkids.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda and oldest son, Steven.

He is survived by his two children. Linda Herz (Will) of Durango and Brian Burdin of Granby; grandchildren Matt Gerber (Brigid), Stephanie Gerber, Thomas Burdin, Kevin Burdin, and Ben Burdin (Michell); great grandchildren Ava Burdin, Brantley Burdin, Maya Gerber and Gunnar Gerber. He is also survived by his sister Robin Brown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Bobby loved the outdoors and camping, golfing, skiing, working on cars especially old VWs, going out to dinner and chocolate. Most of all he loved his family and looked forward to times when we could be together