Obituary: Brad Doyle Webb
Webb
September 11, 2021
Brad Doyle Webb age 44 of Granby, CO, unexpectedly passed away on September 11, 2021. He was with family when he passed. A celebration of life will be held at Strawberry Creek Ranch, 2690 E. Agate Ave. Granby, CO 80446, on September 29, 2021. Services will start at 2pm and dinner will follow. Come as you are and please bring any photos or memories to share. Cards and condolences to “Webb P.O. Box 1702 Granby, CO 80446”
